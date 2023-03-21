2,699 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 63,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

