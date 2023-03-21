3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 813,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,429. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.46.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.