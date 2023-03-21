4,119 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 1,438,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,047,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.