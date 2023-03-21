4,520 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 142,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

