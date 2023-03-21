77,667 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.