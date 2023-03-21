9,690 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.21. 1,591,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

