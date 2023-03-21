AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
AC Immune Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
