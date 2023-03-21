AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AC Immune Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

About AC Immune

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

