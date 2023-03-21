Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

