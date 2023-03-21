Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $207,431.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009516 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003849 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003017 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.