Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $207,431.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005051 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

