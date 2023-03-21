Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Head to Head Review

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enzo Biochem and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

50.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Aclarion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 0.95 -$18.26 million ($0.54) -3.87 Aclarion $60,000.00 106.44 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -26.89% -38.65% -22.26% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Summary

Aclarion beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

