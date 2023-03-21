Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 712,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,765. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

