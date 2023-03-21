Adams Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 343,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.