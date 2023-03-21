Adams Asset Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

