Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

