Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AEGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 39,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,500. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

