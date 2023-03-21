Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 39,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,500. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.