Adirondack Trust Co. Has $154,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

