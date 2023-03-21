Adirondack Trust Co. Has $870,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.41. 363,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,371. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

