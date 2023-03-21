Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 388.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. 47,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

