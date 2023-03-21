Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 1,619,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.