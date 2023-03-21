Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 98 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 42,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.60. 195,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.