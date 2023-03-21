Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. 2,530,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,372,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.