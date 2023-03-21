Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 221,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

