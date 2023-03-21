Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 221,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
