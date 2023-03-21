AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

AirIQ Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million during the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

