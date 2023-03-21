AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.53. 309,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,820. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67.
About AKITA Drilling
