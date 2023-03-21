AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.53. 309,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,820. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.