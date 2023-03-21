Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad Sells 15,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.09. 858,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alamos Gold

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

