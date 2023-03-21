Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad Sells 15,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00.
Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.09. 858,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.