Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 1,510,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,568,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

