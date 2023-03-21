Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$62.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$49.58 and a one year high of C$65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.92.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.