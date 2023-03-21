Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Trading Down 3.2%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $52.02. 302,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,519,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.53.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.