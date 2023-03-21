Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Trading Down 3.2%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $52.02. 302,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,519,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

