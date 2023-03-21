Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.