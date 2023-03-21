Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

