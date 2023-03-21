Allied Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

