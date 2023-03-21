Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,249 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

