Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

