Allworth Financial LP Has $105.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 327.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $105,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

