Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,563,739 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.