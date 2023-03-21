Allworth Financial LP Sells 19,585 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

