Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading 8% Higher

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.38. 3,297,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,511,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.