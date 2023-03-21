Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 20,832,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

