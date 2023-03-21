Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Ameren Stock Up 1.1 %

AEE opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

