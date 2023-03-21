American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up about 11.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.98% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QINT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QINT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

