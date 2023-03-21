Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $188.65. 513,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,285. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.