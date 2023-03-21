Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.29 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $337.95 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00201688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.33 or 0.99852153 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03391651 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $51,247,757.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.