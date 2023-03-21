Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.56. 130,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,071. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

