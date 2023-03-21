Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

