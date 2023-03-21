ApeCoin Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $99.76 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00014565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

