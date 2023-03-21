Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,244.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 195,987 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.8 %

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 549,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,624. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.