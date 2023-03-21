Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.