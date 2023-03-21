Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $160.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

