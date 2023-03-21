Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.20

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 4561783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,151,165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.