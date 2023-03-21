Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.71. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 280,566 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The stock has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

